TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FAMU DRS boys basketball team defeated North Florida Christian, 64-59, on Thursday at NFC.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Baby Rattlers, while the Eagles saw a three-game losing streak come to an end.

You can watch highlights from Thursday’s game in the video player above.

