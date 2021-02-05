Florida Gators basketball game against LSU postponed due to COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida men’s basketball game against LSU on Saturday is now postponed.

According to Florida, the game was postponed “due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.”

A make-up date has not been set at this time.

