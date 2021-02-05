Advertisement

Florida man arrested in connection to January riots at U.S. Capitol Building

Friday morning, the Jacksonville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced...
Friday morning, the Jacksonville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that 25-year-old Tristan Chandler Steven of Pensacola was taken into custody for his alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE,, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday morning, the Jacksonville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that 25-year-old Tristan Chandler Steven of Pensacola was taken into custody for his alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Stevens has been charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

“A month has passed, yet our nation remains shocked at the appalling acts of domestic terrorism that took place at the heart of our American democracy. Our office, in close coordination with all other federal law enforcement agencies, will continue to apply every possible resource to identify, prosecute, and punish anyone who participated in this anarchistic criminality,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, Steven’s initial appearance was held Friday at at 1 p.m, and his detention hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10, at 3:30 p.m. CST at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola.

Anyone with information about individuals who incited, promoted, or committed violence of any kind during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit photos or video to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Stevens’ case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is currently responding to a shooting at the 25th block of Texas Street.
TPD investigating fatal Thursday evening shooting in the 2500 block of Texas Street
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal stabbing on West Brevard Street
One Florida city has announced that the first week of February will now be known as “Donald J....
‘Donald J. Trump Week’ declared in one Florida city
The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Former Tallahassee federal correctional officer indicted for sexual abuse of inmates
Ronnie Hackle (left), Mercedes Hackle (center), and Bobbie Lynn Moore (right). (Source:...
Men face death penalty in Hackle, Moore murder case

Latest News

As a part of an initiative to create dialogue and make their campus more inclusive, FSU is set...
FSU launching podcast in hopes to make campus more inclusive, build sense of togetherness
Two years after a tree fell through it’s roof and the community raised funds for the repairs, a...
‘Putting the party out to pasture’: Bradfordville Blues Club to hold outdoor shows starting in March
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
The Thomasville Police Department is looking to crack down on school zone speeders.
Thomasville Police Department activates more red-speed cameras
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that Feb....
Governor Ron DeSantis declares February 5 Crossing Guard Appreciation Day