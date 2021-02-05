Florida man arrested in connection to January riots at U.S. Capitol Building

JACKSONVILLE,, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday morning, the Jacksonville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that 25-year-old Tristan Chandler Steven of Pensacola was taken into custody for his alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Stevens has been charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

“A month has passed, yet our nation remains shocked at the appalling acts of domestic terrorism that took place at the heart of our American democracy. Our office, in close coordination with all other federal law enforcement agencies, will continue to apply every possible resource to identify, prosecute, and punish anyone who participated in this anarchistic criminality,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida, Steven’s initial appearance was held Friday at at 1 p.m, and his detention hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10, at 3:30 p.m. CST at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola.

Anyone with information about individuals who incited, promoted, or committed violence of any kind during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit photos or video to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Stevens’ case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

