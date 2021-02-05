Florida’s Fallen Soldiers to be Honored in Run from Tallahassee to Jacksonville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Run for the Fallen will honor 1,067 Floridians who have died in the line of duty since the war on terror began.

Over the next three days, a team of marathon-trained runners will travel a tribute trail spanning from the steps of the Capitol building in Tallahassee to the Veterans War Memorial in Jacksonville.

The event has been organized by George Lutz of Virginia. He is the founder of the Honor and Remember Foundation, established after his son Corporal George A. “Tony” Lutz II was killed in Iraq.

“So many of our military men and women have given their lives from this state and many of the families live in this state, so it’s important for us to be able to say their names out loud and to be able to honor them in a very unique and special way,” Lutz told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan. “There is nothing like this that’s done in the country,”

He said he hopes to bring the moving tribute to all 50 states.

In Florida’s inaugural event, marathon-trained runners will start at 6:30 Friday. They will carry the Honor and Remember flags on their journey, stopping 57 times on Friday alone to hold mini-ceremonies and to read the names of fallen soldiers. At times, they will meet the families of some of those soldiers.

“It is a grueling event,” Lutz said.

By the time they reach their destination at noon on Sunday, the crew will have run more than 170 miles over the course of three days, and have honored all of the 1,067 names out loud.

The event will be live-streamed online, and there is a map of their course there as well for anyone that would like to search where a soldier’s name will be read or join in person during a tribute.

