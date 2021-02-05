FSU winter cross country classic brings in more than $500,000 in tourism

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Winter Cross Country Classic took place at Apalachee Regional Park Friday morning; the top 25 teams in the country gathered in Tallahassee to compete.

The event brought more than 500,000 in tourism dollars to the community.

COVID-19 protocols were in place during Friday’s event. Masks were required for anyone not actively running. Athletes had to have negative COVID tests, and all spectators had to go through a medical screening before entering the park.

The athletes from around the country also brought spectators from many areas.

Scott Amundsen and his wife traveled from Illinois to see their daughter.

“We tried flying, and we missed our connection in Charlotte and we drove the last 8 hours to get here at 5 this morning to see the race,” said Amundsen.

Amundsen says his daughter Annie is a freshman running for UT Martin; Friday was her second race.

“Especially with COVID and everything, we were concerned they were going to have a season at all. So just that they’re having a season even if it’s in the spring, and being able travel and see her, it’s just, we’re very proud!” Amundsen added.

Jonathan Dom, an online student at Liberty University in Virginia, was able to connect with his university by attending.

“I don’t have the privilege of being on the campus itself, so it makes me feel connected to the school and the program, and motivates me even more,” Dom said.

“A lot of these teams are from up north or out west, and as we know there is 30 inches of snow! So this is a great opportunity for them to come into our community,” said Leon County Division of Tourism’s Sports Director, Amanda Heidecker. “A lot of them actually came in like a week ago and have been training here. So it’s great for the hotels, it’s great for the restaurants.”

Construction at Apalachee Regional Park on a multipurpose building with restrooms, a performance stage, and finish line is almost complete; Visit Tallahassee is hoping to have a ribbon cutting in March.

Friday’s event was scheduled after the NCAA canceled the fall cross country season and moved it to the spring; the championships will be in March in Oklahoma, but then are scheduled to be back in Tallahassee this November.

