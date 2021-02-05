GBI: Man arrested in elderly exploitation case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and is facing exploitation charges in three different counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Jeffrey Hires, 31, is facing two counts each of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons, and residents in Brooks, Colquitt and Thomas counties. He was arrested in Camden County on unrelated, outstanding warrants and then taken to Brooks County Jail on Jan. 27. He was later taken to Thomas County Jail to be served arrest warrants and then served with the Colquitt and Brooks warrants after his release there, according to the GBI.

The charges stem from a theft investigation surrounding an elderly couple in Brooks County, according to the GBI.

The GBI began an investigation in November 2020.

The investigation found that more than $20,000 was stolen.

“Agents expect that number to increase as they receive additional financial records related to the thefts from various businesses,” the GBI said in a release.

The victims’ bank card was inappropriately used at various locations in Brooks, Colquitt and Thomas counties, according to the GBI.

“Additional charges are expected to be presented at grand jury when presented in Brooks, Thomas and Colquitt County at a later date,” the release states.

WALB has reached out for a copy of Hires’ mugshot. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Region 9 Thomasville office at (229) 225-4090.

