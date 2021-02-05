Gold Star families travel to see loved ones honored in Florida Run for the Fallen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of the Honor and Remember Foundation are running across the state this weekend in memory of 1,067 Floridians who have died in the line of duty since the war on terror began.

The group is reading names of fallen service members at multiple stops; runners stopped a total of 57 times on Friday alone.

They began on the steps of the Old Capitol Friday morning and will finish in Jacksonville on Sunday; runners will cover more than 170 miles over the three days.

At certain stops, Gold Star families are present to hear their loved ones honored.

Lance Corporal Rory Henderson Dalgliesh was one of the service members memorialized during stop #30 in Monticello around noon on Friday.

His parents, Mike and Janice, traveled from Port Charlotte to honor their son; Dalgliesh was a Marine in Afghanistan, who passed away in September of 2013.

“He came back home. And I guess, he picked up something over there that didn’t tally with his head, and unfortunately we lost him about, what was it, 11 months after he came back,” Mike Dalgliesh said.

The couple said they felt honored and grateful to be a part of the run.

“This business of losing your son or your daughter before you leave, before you go upstairs, it’s a hard thing. A really hard thing, and it will always be there,” said Mike Dalgliesh.

The team has a map of the course on the website here; you can also watch the livestream, here.

