House strips Rep. Greene of committees, Ga. lawmakers react

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Democratic-majority House of Representatives voted Thursday to strip new Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. The Republican representative’s past support for controversial, bogus conspiracy theories led to an outcry from Democrats, and even from grieving parents of mass school shootings.

All House Democrats and 11 Republicans voted Thursday night to remove Georgia GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees assignments.

Leading up to that vote, Greene walked back her past support for Qanon and debunked conspiracy theories about 9-11 and mass school shootings.

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true. And I would ask questions, questions about them and talk about them. And that is absolutely what I regret,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Georgia GOP Congressman Austin Scott says kicking Greene off the committees went too far. Instead he told Gray DC bureau’s Alana Austin that Georgia Republicans offered to move Greene from the education and labor to the small business committee.

“I think that they smelled blood in the water on this, and they saw it as a political opportunity and they took it,” said Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.).

Scott points out that Florida Democratic Congressman Alcee Hastings serves as vice chair of the powerful rules committee, even though the former federal judge was impeached decades ago on bribery charges. Scott says while he strongly disagrees with many things Greene has said - which caused him to back her primary challenger during last year’s elections - he thinks this sets the stage for the majority party to silence lawmakers with opposing views.

“This is unfortunate. It’s a dangerous precedent that the democrats have set,” said Scott.

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock says Greene’s comments promoted dangerous and divisive rhetoric at a sensitive time.

“Anybody who’s heard her comments over a period of time know that they have no place in American politics,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock says despite this controversy, he hopes Congress can focus on delivering COVID-19 relief for Georgians and all Americans.

“In the midst of this tragic distraction, I intend to stay focused on the people of Georgia who are in pain right now,” said Warnock.

The final House vote was 230 to 199. The House Republicans who voted with the Democrats to boot Greene from her committee assignments were Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (Fla.), Rep. Carlos Giménez (Fla.), Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Rep. Chris Jacobs (N.Y.), Rep. John Katko (N.Y)., Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.), Rep. Young Kim (Calif.), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Rep. Chris Smith (N.J.), and Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.).

The leader of Georgia’s GOP Congressional delegation, Rep. Rick Allen, released the following statement: “Congresswoman Greene has apologized for inappropriate comments made prior to being elected to Congress, and stripping her committee assignments would silence the people of Georgia’s 14th District who sent her to Washington. The vote was called without granting her due process by holding a hearing before the House Ethics Committee. This is nothing more than an attempt by House Democrats to push a political narrative and it’s hypocritical considering they did not hold a similar vote for Congressman Eric Swalwell who remains on the House Intelligence Committee despite being compromised by a Chinese spy.”

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau reached out to Congresswoman Greene’s office on Capitol Hill to request an interview or a statement for this report but did did not hear back after leaving multiple messages.

The Congresswoman did take to Twitter after Thursday’s vote to share her reaction.

Thank you to the real Republicans who stood with me today!



Every single one of you will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/ZqtWH48dfE — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 5, 2021

I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time.



In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway.



Oh this is going to be fun! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 5, 2021

Greene plans to hold a press conference Friday morning at 11 on Capitol Hill.

