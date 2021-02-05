Madison County Sheriff’s Office introduces new wellbeing check up program for senior citizens

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new program to aid in providing senior citizens and their families with a sense of security.

“As members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, we recognize that our community has a large senior population who live alone or have special needs,” MCSO said in the Facebook post.

The “Silver Star Club” is a program where senior citizens can register to be called each morning between 9 a.m.-11 a.m. for a wellbeing check.

Sheriff Harper has implemented a program within the Sheriff’s Office that is designed to provide our seniors and their families with a sense of security while respecting their independence.

If the call does not get answered after a couple of attempts, a deputy will then be dispatched to respond to the address on file to check on the participant in person.

The caller will also reach out to the emergency contact or key holder if necessary.

All information in the participation form will be kept completely confidential.

Registration to participate in the new program began Thursday and phone calls will begin Feb. 22.

If you or someone you know would like to be a “Silver Star” or volunteer, you can contact MCSO at (850) 973-4151 or Major Doug Haskell at (850) 253-3311.

