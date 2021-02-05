Advertisement

Man leads JCSO on police chase, is arrested on 9 charges

Wednesday, around 12:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man...
Wednesday, around 12:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man following an attempted traffic stop, police chase and motorcycle crash.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, around 12:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man following an attempted traffic stop, police chase and motorcycle crash.

33-year-old Marvin Locke was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest without violence, trafficking in methamphetamines, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

According to JCSO, a deputy was conducting proactive patrol in the area of Reddoch Road and Highway 69 when he observed a motorcycle without a tag.

While attempting to overtake it, the motorcycle driver began to accelerated.

A pursuit ensued, and a backpack was dropped onto the roadway by the driver. This information was relayed to a state trooper who was able to retrieve the backpack.

Upon searching it, JCSO says it found a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver, ammunition, 5.2 grams of methamphetamines, .7 grams of methamphetamines, and 8.6 grams of methamphetamines, all packaged for individual sale.

2 pipes, which are commonly used to ingest methamphetamines, a digital scale and several small bags commonly used to package methamphetamines for sale were located.

Deputies located mail addressed to Travis Locke in the backpack.

When a deputy reached the area of Brushey Pond Road, he observed Travis Locke, who appeared to be recovering from a motorcycle crash.

Locke attempted to restart the motorcycle as the deputy approached, but abandoned his efforts and surrendered, according to JCSO.

A search of Locke’s person revealed over $2500 in cash, which is believed to be proceeds from the sale of illegal narcotics.

Locke was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

