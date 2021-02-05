Advertisement

Mandatory moment of silence and civic education on fast track at State Capitol

By Jake Stofan
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two bills aiming to change the school year in Florida are back after stumbling at the legislative finish line last year.

The Florida Legislative Session hasn’t officially begun, but both are already moving forward in committees.

“This is a thing that could change the tone,” said Senator Dennis Baxley.

Baxley wants to mandate a moment of silence at the start of each school day.

“Who knows what a moment of silence can do for each of us,” said Baxley.

But some like Devon Graham with American Atheists worry the mandatory reflection period could alienate non-religious students and religious minorities.

“Requiring a moment of silence sets up other people who do not want to take part in this for bullying,” said Graham.

Senator Jeff Brandes is pushing legislation that would direct the Department of Education to develop a civic literacy curriculum.

“It’s a non-partisan practical exercise,” said Brandes.

Textbooks wouldn’t be at the center of the program, instead it would teach students by actually getting them involved in the political process.

“I really think of it as like the Eagle Scout projects of government,” said Brandes.

Students would have to identify a problem in their community and develop a plan to solve it.

“Through that exercise they’re going to learn about how the city works or the state government works,” said Brandes.

Notably, they would have to research both sides and engage in civil discourse with those who hold an opposing view.

“These types of projects will thicken peoples’ skins. It will also teach them how to engage on social media and be able to kind of take some of the slings and arrows that come at you when you propose an idea,” said Brandes.

The civic literacy program would not be mandatory for schools, but those that successfully integrate it into their curriculum would earn the designation of a ‘Freedom School’.

Both bills died died on the final day of Session last year after time ran out for a final vote.

With both coming up so early in the legislative process this year, their passage appears more likely.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is currently responding to a shooting at the 25th block of Texas Street.
TPD investigating fatal Thursday evening shooting in the 2500 block of Texas Street
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal stabbing on West Brevard Street
One Florida city has announced that the first week of February will now be known as “Donald J....
‘Donald J. Trump Week’ declared in one Florida city
The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Former Tallahassee federal correctional officer indicted for sexual abuse of inmates
Ronnie Hackle (left), Mercedes Hackle (center), and Bobbie Lynn Moore (right). (Source:...
Men face death penalty in Hackle, Moore murder case

Latest News

As a part of an initiative to create dialogue and make their campus more inclusive, FSU is set...
FSU launching podcast in hopes to make campus more inclusive, build sense of togetherness
Two years after a tree fell through it’s roof and the community raised funds for the repairs, a...
‘Putting the party out to pasture’: Bradfordville Blues Club to hold outdoor shows starting in March
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
The Thomasville Police Department is looking to crack down on school zone speeders.
Thomasville Police Department activates more red-speed cameras
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that Feb....
Governor Ron DeSantis declares February 5 Crossing Guard Appreciation Day