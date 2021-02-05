Honoring our heroes: new bell tower being constructed at Tallahassee National Cemetery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local AMVET Post 1776 has been raising money for half a decade to get a bell tower here in Tallahassee.

AMVET Post 1776 raised almost $100,000. They say without the community support, they wouldn’t be here today.

The Tallahassee National Cemetery is a place where where thousands of heroes find their eternal rest.

Soon, there will also be tones of tribute on site.

“Add some peace and rest to the families of the veterans as well,” said AMVET Post 1776 commander, Gordon Lighfoot.

That peace will ring from a soon-to-be built bell tower standing 40 feet in the sky playing “Taps” for the fallen each night and programmed with hundreds of songs. to play at the request of families during future services.

“This is a community project. It’s the community that donated the money,” Lightfoot added.

Lightfoot is the commander of AMVET Post 1776.

They raised nearly $100,000 dollars community support that he says speaks to a town that honors its heroes.

“Especially when I look around, I see my comrades who are laying out here already, “ AMVET Post 1776 financial officer, Raymond Rogerson, said.

Rogerson hopes each ring can help them be remembered.

“I’m glad we got it done,” Rogerson added.

The tower itself is expected to be delivered here next Thursday, and the AMVETS are planning to hold a dedication ceremony next month.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.