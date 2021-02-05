Advertisement

New details emerge after Thursday evening fatal shooting on Texas Street

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shots were fired outside a Tallahassee apartment complex Thursday evening.

The Tallahassee Police Department is continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting, which happened outside of the Sunrise Place Apartments on Texas Street a little before 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man dead.

TPD has not released much new information today.

WCTV learned that the shooting may have been streamed lived on social media.

WCTV spoke with a business owner in this area who has lived in Tallahassee for more than five decades.

He told WCTV that he wants the violence to stop.

“It’s a tragedy, my heart goes out to the family and their people involved. I just hope that you know we can find a way to try to root out all the violence on the south side of town,” owner at South One Eatery, Reginald Thurman, Sr. said.

Posts on social media have been circulating that the shooting may have been seen on Facebook Live.

WCTV did reach out to TPD, who told us, “we are aware of the claim on social media and we are continuing to investigate.”

Right now, TPD still has not released the name of the victim.

TPD investigators are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS

