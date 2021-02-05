Advertisement

Seminoles able to mix, match rotations in win over UNC

Florida State takes on Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Sunday, December 15.
Florida State takes on Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Sunday, December 15.(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team snapped their two-game losing streak on Thursday, defeating North Carolina 61-51 in Chapel Hill.

Much like the Seminoles entering Thursday, UNC is also struggling, having now dropped seven of their last eight games.

All the more impressive in FSU’s victory was that the Noles got the win while shorthanded, without the services of point guard Kourtney Webber, which meant more minutes for players across the board and a chance for head coach Brooke Wyckoff to play with her rotations.

At least four Seminoles outplayed their season-average in minutes on Thursday: River Baldwin (averages 18.7 minutes, played 27), Sayawni Lassiter (averages 9.3, played 29), Bianca Jackson (averages 34.5, played 36) and Morgan Jones (averages 30.5 minutes, played 36).

Not only were players seeing more time on the floor in Webber’s absence, but it also gave Wyckoff and her staff a chance to mix and match playing rotations, including playing two of the Noles’ bigs together, Valencia Meyers and Baldwin, which Wyckoff says was something born out of necessity but worked out well to combat UNC’s physical play down low.

“Without Kourtney, who is now our backup point guard, Bianca was our only point guard who has any experience at it. Sawyani Lassiter had to come in and be our backup point guard. I thought she did a phenomenal job,” Wyckoff said following the game. “It was nice to be able to have our two bigs in there at the same time, because Carolina was playing two big post players, so that worked in our favor as well, just being able to have them on the floor at the same time.”

