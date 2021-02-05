Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning Safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thunderstorms in Florida can get loud and bright. The National Weather Service reports that the state sees around 1.2 million lightning strikes every year.

On a warm summer day, one of the first signs of brewing storms is lightning, one of Mother Nature’s most spectacular and dangerous light displays.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning strikes more in Florida than anywhere else in the U.S.

“It typically comes down to the fact that there’s a longer warm season. You need warm humid air to create and generate thunderstorms. At least in the peninsular part of the state those conditions exist for a good chunk of the year.” Mark Wool, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said.

Lightning strikes when particles inside the cloud bump into each other and become charged.

“Then the ground will have an opposite charge to it at the bottom of the cloud and eventually when this charge, when sufficient charge builds up you get a discharge in the form of lightning stroke.” Wool explained.

Charge from the cloud moves down while charge from the air stretches up. Lightning strikes when the two charges converge.

All sports fans know the frustration of a lightning delay.

Florida State University says their goal is to protect the players and fans if storms brew during game time.

“There’s no point in having athletic events if we can’t do it safely for the fans and for the people that are participating in it. And yeah, Doak Campbell in general that is a pretty high up structure, it’s a wide open structure, a lot of metal, steel that’s inside that.” Titus Queen, the Assistant Athletic Director for facilities and events at FSU, said.

Florida State’s current policy is to delay a game if lightning is eight miles or closer to the stadium.

