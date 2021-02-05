Severe Weather Awareness Week: remembering the 1994 Flint River flood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 26 years ago, the Flint River broke records in South Georgia when water surged down neighborhoods and streets.

The scene in Albany in 1994 after Tropical Storm Alberto showed rain slowly dumping over the Big Bend and South Georgia, the Flint and Apalachicola Rivers overflowing.

Families across the region escaped their flooded homes on boats, floating down what used to be their neighborhood streets.

“It dumped a tremendous amount of rain in Central Georgia and South Georgia, and a lot of that water converged, via tributaries and what have you into the main stem Flint River and the dam there was overtopped in near Albany.” Mark Wool, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, remembered.

Tropical storms are a major cause of flooding the Big Bend and South Georgia.

“So obviously tropical storms and hurricanes, especially slow-moving ones, can produce a lot of inland flooding and storm surge is the biggest killer in hurricanes, but if you’re living away from the coast, the number one killer is actually the flooding.” Wool explained.

River flooding occurs when river waters increase upstream, and the water surges downriver.

Meteorologists and hydrologists can monitor and forecast for river flood events using gauges along rivers.

“We’ve got series of gauges along all of our area rivers and creeks, a good number of them anyway, and we along with the southeast river forecast center up near Atlanta are always monitoring these, and if it gets close to flood stage, the forecast center will start putting forecasts out.” Wool described.

The gauges record water height using charts called hydrographs.

According to the hydrograph from the Flint River flood, the river reached 43 feet on July 11th, 1994.

Friday morning’s hydrograph for the Flint River at Albany, 6.78 feet. That’s a difference of 36 feet! The flood stage is twenty-six feet.

Scientists, monitoring the rivers flowing steadily for now.

The National Weather Service says it’s important to know if you live in a flood plain and if your area is prone to flooding.

