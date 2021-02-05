Tallahassee MLK Day parade postponed due to rain in forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says it is postponing its Martin Luther King Jr. Day drive-thru parade scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, because of heavy rain expected in the forecast.

The city says the new date for the inaugural event will be announced as it finalizes the details.

“While the community celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is on hold, there are many ways residents can still celebrate Dr. King and Black History Month,” the press release says. “The City of Tallahassee offers historical sites, online exhibits and more to help everyone experience the rich, local African American culture and legacy.”

The city highlighted the John G. Riley House and Museum, the Smokey Hollow Commemoration and the Civil Rights Heritage Walk as options to explore Black culture in the community.

You can explore these sites on the city’s YouTube channel, where short documentaries about them have been posted. You can also find biographies of prominent, local African Americans on the page.

The drive-thru parade was originally postponed because of possible protests at the Florida State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.