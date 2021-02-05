Advertisement

TPD investigating fatal Thursday evening shooting in the 2500 block of Texas Street

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 2500 block of Texas Street Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m.

According to TPD, when officers arrived on scene, they located one victim, an adult man, who was deceased.

TPD investigators are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

