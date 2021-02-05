Advertisement

VPD encourages everyone to celebrate Super Bowl weekend safely

VPD awareness for drunk driving during Super Bowl Weekend
(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Many are preparing for the biggest football game of the season, Super Bowl LV is Sunday.

Valdosta police said they don’t want you to miss the game, because you’re sitting in a jail cell.

They want to remind you to make smart decisions before driving.

Even though the pandemic may prevent many people from gathering at big parties or bars and restaurants, that doesn’t mean fans will not celebrate.

Valdosta Police Department (VPD) joins state and local law enforcement agencies to prevent drunk driving crashes.

They plan to take all impaired drivers they find, to jail, with no warnings or excuses.

“We really want to make the roadways safe, in the United States we see almost 10,000 deaths in the year for DUIs and we want to reduce that number to zero because it’s something we can change,” said Traffic Sgt. Bucky Griffin with VPD.

He is also the Southern Region traffic enforcement network coordinator.

If you have alcohol on your tailgate menu, pass the keys to a sober driver.

VPD reminds everyone to stay vigilant.

Don’t let someone you know get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.

Let friends know they can contact you for a sober ride if needed.

If you host a party where alcohol is served, make sure guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt.

Use a taxi, Uber, or Lyft if needed.

Valdosta Police Department cruiser.
(WALB)

