Wide Receiver Wontons

By Chef Albert Schmid | Keiser University
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 1-pound sausage, cooked and drained
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1 cup pepper jack cheese
  • Wonton wrappers

METHOD

Cook sausage in a pan. Once cooked, drain the sausage of excess fat. Add the sausage back to the pan then add the salsa and the cheese. Cook all the ingredients until they melt together. Allow the mixture to cool.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place the wonton wrappers on a cutting board. Add a small spoonful of the sausage mixture into the wonton wrapper and pinch to close. Place wontons in a mini-muffin tin. Once full, place the mini-muffin tin into the oven for about 10 minutes or until the edges of the wontons begin to brown and crisp. Remove from oven and serve.

Once baked, the wontons can be reheated in a 350-degree oven in just a few minutes.

Serve the wontons plain or with sour cream. Enjoy!

