Advertisement

Woman named Karen arrested for trespassing after refusing to wear mask in Northeast Ohio grocery store

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma Heights woman is facing several criminal charges after she refused to wear a mask inside a Northeast Ohio grocery store.

According to Brook Park police, Karen Turner was arrested on Jan. 18 at the Marc’s on Smith Road for refusing to leave after being asked by employees because she was in violation of the store’s mask policy.

Body camera video obtained by 19 News shows Turner refusing to leave or provide identification to Brook Park officers. She then continued to resist police as they escorted her to a cruiser.

Court records filed with the Berea Municipal Court show that Turner pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and failure to disclose information.

Turner was released on a $5,000 bond and has another court appearance scheduled on Feb. 8.

Ironically, the woman’s first name is synonymous for slang that became a popular meme during the coronavirus pandemic describing a person displaying privilege and who typically ignores face covering orders in public.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask order in July 2020 requiring all individuals to wear facial coverings at all times in public when social distancing is not possible.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is currently responding to a shooting at the 25th block of Texas Street.
TPD investigating fatal Thursday evening shooting in the 2500 block of Texas Street
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal stabbing on West Brevard Street
One Florida city has announced that the first week of February will now be known as “Donald J....
‘Donald J. Trump Week’ declared in one Florida city
The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Former Tallahassee federal correctional officer indicted for sexual abuse of inmates
Ronnie Hackle (left), Mercedes Hackle (center), and Bobbie Lynn Moore (right). (Source:...
Men face death penalty in Hackle, Moore murder case

Latest News

As a part of an initiative to create dialogue and make their campus more inclusive, FSU is set...
FSU launching podcast in hopes to make campus more inclusive, build sense of togetherness
Two years after a tree fell through it’s roof and the community raised funds for the repairs, a...
‘Putting the party out to pasture’: Bradfordville Blues Club to hold outdoor shows starting in March
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
The Thomasville Police Department is looking to crack down on school zone speeders.
Thomasville Police Department activates more red-speed cameras