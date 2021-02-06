Advertisement

Representative Al Lawson calls on President Biden to use authority to cancel student loan debt

Friday, U.S. Representative, Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that he has co-sponsored a resolution...
Friday, U.S. Representative, Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that he has co-sponsored a resolution to cancel up to $50,000 of federal student loan debt for individuals earning up to $100,000 a year.(GRAYDC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLORIDA. (WCTV) - Friday, U.S. Representative, Al Lawson (FL-05), announced that he has co-sponsored a resolution to cancel up to $50,000 of federal student loan debt for individuals earning up to $100,000 a year.

This resolution calls on President Joe Biden to use executive authority to cancel student loan debt and ensure there is no tax liability for federal student loan borrowers resulting from administrative debt cancellation.

Rep. Lawson released the following statement:

Student debt is holding millions of Americans back, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making it harder for those with student loans to make ends meet right now. Providing student debt relief will help Floridians weather this crisis, increase economic activity and provide our nation’s students with the relief and opportunity they deserve.

