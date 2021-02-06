Advertisement

Bristol community fundraises thousands after crash with forestry skidder kills man

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bristol community is mourning the loss of a son, husband and father after his truck collided with a forestry skidder Wednesday.

The family of 32-year-old Wade McCoy told WCTV that he was a friendly face to all who met him.

The avid beekeeper leaves behind his wife and four young children.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. In one day, the fundraiser has raised over $25,000 for the family.

McCoy’s brother-in-law told WCTV that the support is keeping the family going.

“Over here at the family’s house, it’s just a constant stream of well-wishers, bringing food and offering comfort and support,” Nick Torgesen, McCoy’s brother-in-law, said. “And yeah, the GoFundMe page has gone past what we thought was possible.”

The family is hoping to raise $50,000 for the tough days ahead.

