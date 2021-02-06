Advertisement

Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Lawton Chiles High School basketball coaches have been removed from their positions following an internal investigation conducted by the Leon County Schools District Office.

Chiles Principal Joseph Burgess confirmed to WCTV that boy’s basketball coach Rick Davis and girl’s basketball coach De’Ja Jeffery have been removed from their positions as head coaches of the respective teams.

WCTV has reached out to the Athletics Director at Chiles for additional details and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

