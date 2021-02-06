Federal Retail Pharmacy Program aims to provide more access to vaccine supply

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A federal retail pharmacy program that aims to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine says their goal is to get the vaccines out to the public faster.

Quitman pharmacy joins in on Federal program (WALB)

The owner at Lee & Pickles Drugs in Quitman, tells us he’s glad to be part of this initiative, especially in a rural community.

“It’s very important in a rural community where we are the only drug store in this community. It’s our responsibility to take care of these people and a lot of our community does not have transportation to get to other places and so we have to be a responsible part of this community,” said Kasey Knight, pharmacist, and owner.

He said they received their first package from the Department of Public Health a few weeks ago and have been vaccinating since then.

Knight said people have been very grateful of them becoming a provider.

“We have been overrun with people who want it and excited about not having to go to Valdosta or Thomasville, they can get it here in Quitman. And even our health department has been thankful for us being able to take some pressure off of them,” said Knight.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program launching next week partners with national pharmacies and networks of independent pharmacies nationwide.

The CDC says pharmacists are highly trusted and trained healthcare providers that have knowledge of their patient populations, which helps with accessibility in communities.

“One argument that I’ve had the whole time is that pharmacies needed to be a major player in giving these vaccinations. The one thing that most communities have is a pharmacy and so we are part of it and we’re excited about being able to continue taking care of this community. Just like all other independent pharmacies throughout the state and country are,” said Knight.

Lee and Pickles Drugs are currently accepting appointments.

If you live in Brooks County and want to make an appointment, call the pharmacy at (229) 263-4061.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.