Florida A&M University student competes in Advocates Professional Golf Association event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Florida A&M University student competed in the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour Farmers Insurance Open Invitational in La Jolla, California last weekend.

FAMU senior Mulbe Dillard finished the 27-hole event 11th at 8-over par 116 in the event.

“It was a beautiful course,” Dillard said in the release. “It’s long and pretty demanding. It’s really a driver-driven course and can’t miss the fairways. But overall, I just didn’t have good putting during my two days.”

Dillard did get the finish he was looking for, but said that his experience was great nonetheless.

“Obviously it is a great feeling to earn the top ranking, but I try not to let it get to my head. While the position is just a ranking, for me it won’t change who I am and how hard I work to develop and craft my game.”

Next, FAMU will be represented at the Invitational at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Ga from Feb. 20-21.

