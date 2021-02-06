Florida senator, representative introduce legislation to raise rate of compensation for jurors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week, Florida Representative Kristen Arrington (D- Kissimmee) and Florida Senator Randolph Bracy (D-Orlando) introduced legislation to increase juror pay and prohibit the use of peremptory challenges to strike prospective jurors in criminal jury trials.

Rep. Arrington introduced HB 739 while SB 442 was filed by Sen. Bracy.

“During a criminal jury trial, the accused have a right to a jury of their peers,” Rep. Arrington said in the release.. “Right now, low compensation for jurors means that low income residents are discouraged from serving on juries. The current rate of juror pay does not even cover travel costs for many potential jurors who do not live near their local courthouse. By increasing the rate of compensation, we make it easier for everyone to serve on juries. Those juries will be a better representation of their local community.”

This bill also eliminates “peremptory” challenges, which the release says currently enables attorneys to remove jurors “without reason or explanation.”

“Different viewpoints, different perspectives, and different voices are indispensable in jury pools to ensure justice for all,” said Sen. Bracy. “The public’s engagement and trust in the court system is dependent on more jury diversity and stronger participation among minority groups. It is time we repeal peremptory challenges and pay jurors a fair and decent rate for performing this important constitutional duty.”

