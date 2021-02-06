FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida State University graduate and University of Tampa freshman struck a deal with Lori Greiner on Friday’s episode of Shark Tank.

Nightcap, an invention meant to protect women from having their drinks spiked, was created by Michael Bernarde, an FSU graduate, and his little sister, Shirah Bernarde, a student at the University of Tampa.

The Bernardes struck a deal with Grenier, who offered $60,000 for a 25% stake in the company, which was 5% more than what the Benardes had asked for.

“I am worried constantly for young women, where women are getting their drinks drugged,” Grenier said. “They’re getting assaulted. It’s a horrible thing, and it’s super common, and, I think this is genius.”

Nightcap made the announcement that the product would be appearing on “Shark Tank” on Jan. 25 via an Instagram post.

WCTV spoke with Bernarde, who called the appearance on Shark Tank a “surreal experience.”

