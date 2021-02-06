Advertisement

FSU launching podcast in hopes to make campus more inclusive, build sense of togetherness

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a part of an initiative to create dialogue and make their campus more inclusive, FSU is set to launch a podcast called Diversity Talks.

The podcast hosts who say they’re looking to build a sense of togetherness in the ‘Nole community

Diversity Talks is a collection of conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion aimed to use important leaders on FSU’s campus to create dialogue.

FSU’s Center for Global Engagement, Dr. Elҫin Haskollar, Ph.D., Program Director, Global Citizenship Certificate, said, “”We wanted the podcast to be a tool to inspire dialogue around current issues and also helpful to see different issues and view the world from different perspectives.”

Teaching Faculty, Global Citizenship Certificate at FSU’s Center for Global Engagement, Dr. Tanu Kohli Bagwe, Ph.D., added, “There are different dimensions of diversity itself so we are hoping they will learn those things, we are hoping they learn about some base to gather the discussion further and lastly we are hoping they will also learn the solutions to these problems.”

The hosts, both well versed in diversity and inclusion solutions, hope to reach those who feel inclusivity isn’t important.

The five episode series features members of FSU’s faculty sharing their stories and experiences to inform listeners of the importance of having a conversation.

“You’re talking about diversity and inclusion and social justice, it’s an area that needs to happen. it doesn’t really matter what kind of intentions that you have it just needs to be addressed. It’s not about one kind of group of people, one minority, or so on, or one topic, we’re just trying to put everything into this really really ambitious project,” the hosts said.

The hosts hope the conversation inspires action:

“At the end of each episode you will be inspired to go and make some sort of change you communities that’s the goal.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is currently responding to a shooting at the 25th block of Texas Street.
TPD investigating fatal Thursday evening shooting in the 2500 block of Texas Street
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal stabbing on West Brevard Street
One Florida city has announced that the first week of February will now be known as “Donald J....
‘Donald J. Trump Week’ declared in one Florida city
The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Former Tallahassee federal correctional officer indicted for sexual abuse of inmates
Ronnie Hackle (left), Mercedes Hackle (center), and Bobbie Lynn Moore (right). (Source:...
Men face death penalty in Hackle, Moore murder case

Latest News

Two years after a tree fell through it’s roof and the community raised funds for the repairs, a...
‘Putting the party out to pasture’: Bradfordville Blues Club to hold outdoor shows starting in March
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
The Thomasville Police Department is looking to crack down on school zone speeders.
Thomasville Police Department activates more red-speed cameras
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that Feb....
Governor Ron DeSantis declares February 5 Crossing Guard Appreciation Day