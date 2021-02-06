FSU launching podcast in hopes to make campus more inclusive, build sense of togetherness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a part of an initiative to create dialogue and make their campus more inclusive, FSU is set to launch a podcast called Diversity Talks.

The podcast hosts who say they’re looking to build a sense of togetherness in the ‘Nole community

Diversity Talks is a collection of conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion aimed to use important leaders on FSU’s campus to create dialogue.

FSU’s Center for Global Engagement, Dr. Elҫin Haskollar, Ph.D., Program Director, Global Citizenship Certificate, said, “”We wanted the podcast to be a tool to inspire dialogue around current issues and also helpful to see different issues and view the world from different perspectives.”

Teaching Faculty, Global Citizenship Certificate at FSU’s Center for Global Engagement, Dr. Tanu Kohli Bagwe, Ph.D., added, “There are different dimensions of diversity itself so we are hoping they will learn those things, we are hoping they learn about some base to gather the discussion further and lastly we are hoping they will also learn the solutions to these problems.”

The hosts, both well versed in diversity and inclusion solutions, hope to reach those who feel inclusivity isn’t important.

The five episode series features members of FSU’s faculty sharing their stories and experiences to inform listeners of the importance of having a conversation.

“You’re talking about diversity and inclusion and social justice, it’s an area that needs to happen. it doesn’t really matter what kind of intentions that you have it just needs to be addressed. It’s not about one kind of group of people, one minority, or so on, or one topic, we’re just trying to put everything into this really really ambitious project,” the hosts said.

The hosts hope the conversation inspires action:

“At the end of each episode you will be inspired to go and make some sort of change you communities that’s the goal.”

