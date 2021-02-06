Advertisement

FWC outlines tips to keep pets, wildlife safe from coyotes

According to a FWC release, interactions with coyotes generally increase during the winter...
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding Florida residents of coyote activity that is typically seen during this time of the year.

“Coyotes are found throughout Florida and they are part of the landscape,” said FWC Wildlife Assistance Program Administrator, Greg Kaufmann. “There is a strong possibility coyotes are in your community, even if you are living in an urban part of the state.”

Coyotes can be found throughout all 67 counties in Florida including rural, suburban and urban areas.

FWC says that the animals thrive in natural habitats but are “incredibly adaptable” and will also live in urban environments where there is available food.

FWC outlined tips on how to avoid coyote interaction and keep your pets and wildlife safe:

  • Never feed coyotes and do not place food outside that will attract coyotes or other wildlife. It is illegal to feed coyotes in Florida in a manner that is likely to create or creates a public nuisance.
  • Secure pets and small livestock as they can become prey to coyotes. Protect small pets by keeping them indoors or in an outdoor predator-proof pen.
  • Clean up pet food, fallen fruit and seed around bird feeders – coyotes are opportunistic feeders and can be drawn to these types of food sources.
  • Secure garbage cans and compost in animal-proof containers.
  • Encourage wildlife to nest or den in natural areas by closing off crawl spaces under houses and other buildings to prevent them from resting or raising their young in areas around your home.
  • Talk with your neighbors and ask them to follow these same steps.

For technical assistance regarding coyotes near your home or in your neighborhood, contact the nearest FWC regional office by going to MyFWC.com/Contact.

