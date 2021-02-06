Advertisement

Georgia Senator submits grant application to receive funding to update Paradise Park

Friday, Georgia Senator, Dean Burke (R – Bainbridge), announced that he has submitted a grant application to the Georgia Land and Water Conservation Fund for a project to update Paradise Park.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Paradise Park is located at 402-498 S Broad Steet.

If the grant is approved by the the U.S. National Park Service, the City will receive $200,000 to use to update the park.

According to the release, the Georgia DNR received a total of 76 proposals. Of those, 27 were selected to move forward to the next level in the application process to receive funds from the LWCF grant.

“Now more than ever, it is important that our towns have places to get outside, let our kids play, and connect with one another in a safe and socially distant manner until we can all come together again,” said Sen. Burke. “I am proud that the City of Thomasville is a finalist for this grant. I look forward to working to provide its citizens with an updated park very soon.”

