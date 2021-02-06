Governor Ron DeSantis declares February 5 Crossing Guard Appreciation Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that Feb. 5 will hereby be recognized as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Florida.

This day is to recognize those who “provide an essential service to our communities and deserve special recognition for their tireless efforts,” according to the proclamation.

The proclamation can be read in full below.

