Governor Ron DeSantis: February 6 to be recognized as ‘Ronald Reagan Day’ in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Feb. 6 will now be recognized as “Ronald Reagan Day” in the state of Florida.

Pres. Reagan was the 40th President of the U.S., and his 110th birthday would have been Saturday. He died at 93-years-old on June 5, 2004.

The governor Tweeted out the proclamation and said that, “February 6, 2021, is an opportunity for Floridians to honor the 110th anniversary of Ronald Reagan’s birth and the 16th anniversary of his passing.”

Ronald Reagan was one of the greatest presidents our nation has ever had and left an iconic legacy that continues to inspire. I’m pleased to proclaim today, Feb. 6, as Ronald Reagan Day in Florida in honor of The Gipper. pic.twitter.com/Xi04oElA2j — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.