Governor Ron DeSantis makes ‘friendly’ wager with Missouri Governor ahead of Super Bowl LV

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has challenged Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, to a “friendly” wager ahead of Super Bowl LV featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.(Governor Ron DeSantis Twitter)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has challenged Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, to a “friendly” wager ahead of Super Bowl LV featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Friday evening, Gov. DeSantis Tweeted a video while at Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill on Clearwater Beach where he asked Parson to participate in a friendly bet on who they believe will win this year’s Super Bowl.

DeSantis believes the Bucs will defeat the Chiefs, but said he would send Gov. Parson a shipment of fresh Florida seafood if his prediction is incorrect.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Tom Brady hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time, and it’ll be a huge win for the community,” Gov. DeSantis said in the video. “But in the event we don’t, you’ll have a couple of really good meals.”

Ahead of the wager being announced, Missouri’s governor, Mike Parson, Tweeted that the Chiefs would win 35-21.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played at the Raymond James Stadium beginning at 6:30 and is the first home game in Super Bowl history. You can watch it live on WCTV/CBS Channel 6.

