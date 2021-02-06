Governor Ron DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Florida FBI agents killed in line of duty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered that flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the two FBI agents who were killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

FBI Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed while searching an apartment connected to a child pornography case in Sunrise, Fla.

“Their careers exemplified heroic records of bringing justice to the perpetrators of crimes against children. Their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Gov. DeSantis said in the order.

To honor the Special Agents, the governor has directed that the U.S. and Florida flags are to be flown at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, among others, from sunrise to sunset Saturday, Feb. 6.

