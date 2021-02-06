JCSO arrests Marianna business owner for selling alcohol, tobacco products to minors

JACKSON COUNTY,, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices says it arrested a business owner following complaints of local stores selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors.

51-year-old Pareshkumar Patel of Marianna was arrested on a charge of sale of alcohol to person under 21 YOA at Beeline located at 4678 Highway 90.

Friday, JCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol, and the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco conducted an operation aimed at identifying offending businesses and pursuing criminal charges.

In addition to this arrest, multiple warnings were given to other businesses.

If you have any information regarding the illegal sale of tobacco and alcohol products, JCSO asks that you call the department at 850-482-9624 or contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

