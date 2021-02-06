Key West COVID fighting robot

KEY WEST, Fla. (CNN Newsource) - Officials at Key West International Airport in Florida have a new, high-tech ally in the fight against coronavirus.

It’s name is R-Two-Key-Two, an obvious play on the famous star wars robot works by beaming out high-intensity ultraviolet UVC wavelength light.

The light is meant to remove 99.9 percent of harmful airborne and surface pathogens, and that includes the coronavirus.

The nearly six-foot tall robot moves around the terminal and other interior spaces at night after the airport closes to the public. The robot is now keeping the key west international airport cleaner and safer for all who comes through the Florida Keys.

In December, the Key West International Airport became one of the first in the nation to implement one of the machines.

They city says R-Two-Key-Two can disinfect the entire interior space in about two and a half hours.

