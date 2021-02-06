Leon County DOH to receive over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In their Friday COVID-19 vaccine update, the Florida Department of Health - Leon said that 61% of Leon County seniors have been successfully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Next week, FDOH - Leon will also receive 3510 vaccine doses.

The department also that the the COVID-19 Positivity rate declined to 6.3% this week.

Currently, the nearly 20,0000 people who signed up for vaccine appointments, they are now down to 700.

FDOH - Leon expects to get through those next week and then starting scheduling appointments for those who signed up on the new statewide portal.

At Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, only 1,000 doses were received for those who were designated “medically vulnerable” and those who were already scheduled to receive the vaccine. The hospital is currently working with providers to determine who of their patients fall into the “medically vulnerable” category.

Likewise, Leon County Division of Emergency Management will begin conversations on who is considered “medically vulnerable” starting next week.

