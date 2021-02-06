Advertisement

Leon Department of Health issues rabies advisory in response to increased disease cases in county

The Florida Department of Health - Leon has issued a county-wide rabies advisory in response to...
The Florida Department of Health - Leon has issued a county-wide rabies advisory in response to a recent increase in animal bite activity.(WDTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health - Leon has issued a county-wide rabies advisory in response to a recent increase in animal bite activity.

According to FDOH - Leon, all Leon County residents and visitors should be vigilant as rabies is present in the wild animal population in the county, and domestic animals are at risk to contract the disease if they are bitten and are not vaccinated.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system, according to Leon FDOH, and is fatal to both warm-blooded animals and humans. The disease is transmitted through direct physical contact, like scratches or bites from an infected animal.

Since January, six animals, including house pets, a bobcat and a bat have been tested for rabies in Leon County. This year, 69 have already been investigated.

FDOH - Leon is asking residents to take the following precautions to keep their animals safe:

• Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock. Florida law requires vaccinations for dogs, cats, and ferrets.

• Do not allow your pets to run free. Always keep them under control. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Animal Control Services for your jurisdiction.

• Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations. • Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

• Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

• Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

• Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might encounter people and pets.

• Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH Leon at 850-404-8360. • Report all unusual animal activity and suspected rabid animals immediately to Leon County Animal Control at 850-606-5800.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is currently responding to a shooting at the 25th block of Texas Street.
TPD investigating fatal Thursday evening shooting in the 2500 block of Texas Street
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal stabbing on West Brevard Street
One Florida city has announced that the first week of February will now be known as “Donald J....
‘Donald J. Trump Week’ declared in one Florida city
The Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.
Former Tallahassee federal correctional officer indicted for sexual abuse of inmates
Ronnie Hackle (left), Mercedes Hackle (center), and Bobbie Lynn Moore (right). (Source:...
Men face death penalty in Hackle, Moore murder case

Latest News

As a part of an initiative to create dialogue and make their campus more inclusive, FSU is set...
FSU launching podcast in hopes to make campus more inclusive, build sense of togetherness
Two years after a tree fell through it’s roof and the community raised funds for the repairs, a...
‘Putting the party out to pasture’: Bradfordville Blues Club to hold outdoor shows starting in March
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
The Thomasville Police Department is looking to crack down on school zone speeders.
Thomasville Police Department activates more red-speed cameras
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that Feb....
Governor Ron DeSantis declares February 5 Crossing Guard Appreciation Day