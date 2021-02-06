Leon Department of Health issues rabies advisory in response to increased disease cases in county

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health - Leon has issued a county-wide rabies advisory in response to a recent increase in animal bite activity.

According to FDOH - Leon, all Leon County residents and visitors should be vigilant as rabies is present in the wild animal population in the county, and domestic animals are at risk to contract the disease if they are bitten and are not vaccinated.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system, according to Leon FDOH, and is fatal to both warm-blooded animals and humans. The disease is transmitted through direct physical contact, like scratches or bites from an infected animal.

Since January, six animals, including house pets, a bobcat and a bat have been tested for rabies in Leon County. This year, 69 have already been investigated.

FDOH - Leon is asking residents to take the following precautions to keep their animals safe:

• Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock. Florida law requires vaccinations for dogs, cats, and ferrets.

• Do not allow your pets to run free. Always keep them under control. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Animal Control Services for your jurisdiction.

• Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations. • Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

• Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

• Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

• Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might encounter people and pets.

• Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH Leon at 850-404-8360. • Report all unusual animal activity and suspected rabid animals immediately to Leon County Animal Control at 850-606-5800.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.