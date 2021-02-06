Moody Air Force Base decreases Health Protection Condition down to Bravo

MOODY AFB, Ga. (WCTV) - Moody Airforce Base has announced that it has decreased its Health Protection Condition down to Bravo Friday.

This comes in response to the decreased number of positive COVID-19 cases on the base and in the surrounding community.

Many of Moody AFB’S preventive measures will continue “as Moody is not lowering its guard,” the press release said.

Specific COVID-19 safety guidance can be found online, here.

