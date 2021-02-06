National Weather Service: Boaters at St. George Island, Alligator Point should ‘take precautions now’

FRANKLING COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service is warning boaters at St. George Island and Alligator Point of strong storms Saturday afternoon.

According to NWS Tallahassee, shower and thunderstorm activity has expanded across the Big Bend region, and a strong storm is about to move onshore near St. George island and Alligator point.

“This storm is capable of strong winds, lightning, and large hail. Boaters should take precautions now!” NWS Tweeted.

