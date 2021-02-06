North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System welcomes new associate director

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has announced that Joshua Pridgen, MHS, FACHE is now the Associate Director at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

Pridgen, a graduate of Valdosta State University and the University of Central Florida, is now responsible for the executive level oversight of the health system’s Primary Care services and Outpatient Clinics.

Prior to his appointment as associate director, Pridgen served as the associate director for the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, acting director for VA Salt Lake City Health Care System and assistant director and Chief of the Business Office for VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.

