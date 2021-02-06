Advertisement

One dead after accident involving train in Panama City

A Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train...
A Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train early Friday morning.(WJHG-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 02-05-21 10:24 a.m.:

Authorities have identified the victim as Rebecca Marie Chambers, 43, of Panama City Beach.

Panama City Police confirm the victim is a female who was sitting on the train tracks. The train operator followed all protocols to stop the train, but was unable to do so, according to a spokesman from PCPD. The victim’s name is not being released until next of kin is notified. Traffic on Highway 231 southbound remains backed up.

One person is dead and a Panama City intersection is currently closed following a traffic accident involving a train early Friday morning.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the incident took place on Highway 231 at North Star Avenue and Pinetree Road sometime before 5:30 a.m. Those roads are currently closed, and traffic is being redirected through Cherokee Heights. Use caution in the area.

Panama City Police were also on the scene and have confirmed that one person is dead. No other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.

