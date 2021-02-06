Advertisement

Over 200 Lowndes Co. students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure

On Friday, a weekly COVID-19 update from Lowndes County Schools reported that over 200 students...
On Friday, a weekly COVID-19 update from Lowndes County Schools reported that over 200 students in the system are being quarantined because of exposure to the virus.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, a weekly COVID-19 update from Lowndes County Schools reported that over 200 students in the system are being quarantined because of exposure to the virus.

The update said 58 students were possibly exposed at school and 142 students, along with 10 additional employees, are being quarantined because of possible community exposure.

It also said nine students and five employees are being quarantined because of positive test results.

Lowndes County Schools said for the past seven days, the system’s positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students are .1 percent compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .090 percent.

