SPD arrests man who led police on high speed chase, crashed into patrol car

SNEADS, Fla. (WCTV) - The Sneads Police Department has made an arrest after being led on a high speed chase by a man with several felony arrest warrants.

47-year-old Arlie Campbell was arrested on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.

While attempting to locate Campbell, a SPD deputy spotted him driving a motorcycle.

The deputy tried to stop Campbell, who in turn fled at a high speed.

SPD says that while taking evasive measures to stop Campbell, the motorcycle suddenly swerved into the deputy’s patrol vehicle, causing the motorcycle to crash.

Campbell immediately began to flee on foot into a nearby wooded area, and the deputy deployed his taser, which was unsuccessful.

The deputy eventually was able to gain physical control over Campbell and additional deputies arrived on scene.

Campbell was transported to Jackson Hospital, was given medical clearance and then transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await his first appearance.

