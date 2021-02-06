Thomasville Police Department activates more red-speed cameras

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is looking to crack down on school zone speeders.

In 2020, the department announced the partnership with the company RedSpeed and had four cameras installed in school zones along Jackson street, South Broad street and East Clay street. The most recent was activated near Harper elementary.

“Our primary goal here is to keep everybody safe. Mainly our children,” said Major Wade Glover, with TPD.

After posting that the cameras would be activated starting February 4, Glover said there seemed to be some confusion about how the system works.

There are two cameras located in the school zone area, one on each side of the road to catch traffic in both directions. The cameras operate from 7 AM- 4 PM.

Major Glover said without the school zone warning lights, the speed limit is 35mph. From 7:30 AM-8:30 AM that speed limit drops to 25mph when school is starting, and then again at 2:30 PM-3:30 PM when school is letting out.

“I whole heartedly agree. They should have to do it,” said Sherri Hurst, a Thomasville resident, and grandmother of school aged children.Hurst said the law tells you to follow the speed limit regardless if it’s a school zone or not, but it’s especially important since there are children in that area.”I abide by the speed when I go through the school zones. We all know that’s what you have to do, that’s why it says it. It’s an excellent tool, and maybe it’ll help save some lives, certainly in the school district,” she said.For the next 30 days, the cameras will only issue warnings to speeding motorists. Major Glover said the warnings will hopefully inform the community that there is another RedSpeed system in effect. Starting March 8, citations will be issued starting at $75 for the first ticket and increasing to $125 for the next.

Regardless off the flashing lights, a picture of your tag will be taken if you exceed the designated speed limit during the camera operating hours. If your car is cited and you were not driving during the time, Glover said you can appeal the ticket by going online and filling out an affidavit. If it is proven that you were in fact driving during the time of the citation, more penalties can be applied.

Glover said the cameras are not meant to just cite people, rather to free up officers for other things in the community, and to keep those in the community safe.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.