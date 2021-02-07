Advertisement

8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. recently got a warm welcome home after fighting for his life in the ICU.

He had been in Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital fighting against a rare illness associated with COVID-19 called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

His father Anthony Rodriguez said the entire family had COVID-19 in early December, but that they had mild symptoms and recovered.

But about five weeks later, his son suddenly came down with a fever.

“He started having bloodshot eyes, cracked lips, a little bit of vomiting,” Rodriguez said.

After about a week when they thought Anthony was getting better, Rodriguez’s wife happened to come across the symptoms of MIS-C.

“She read about MIS-C. We had this bad feeling – even though he was getting better – we had this bad feeling and rushed him to the hospital,” Rodriguez said. “They did tell us he was suffering from septic shock and he was having heart failure.”

His parents said Anthony has no underlying conditions.

He went through days of different treatments at the hospital until one finally worked.

Doctors say even the symptoms can vary in this rare inflammatory condition.

North Hollywood pediatrician Dr. Joel Warsh, who wasn’t involved in treating Anthony, said parents have called him very worried about what to look for.

“We’re seeing fever that lasts for several days. Vomiting, diarrhea, stomachaches, skin rashes, feeling tired, fast heartbeat, red eyes, swelling,” Warsh said.

He said it’s still unclear why some kids get the illness and others don’t.

Rodriguez said he believes sharing his story could help save a child suffering from MIS-C.

Anthony is expected to make a full recovery. There have been about 40 reported cases of MIS-C at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lawton Chiles High School basketball coaches have been removed from their positions...
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has challenged Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, to a “friendly”...
Governor Ron DeSantis makes ‘friendly’ wager with Missouri Governor ahead of Super Bowl LV
A community is raising thousands of dollars for a Bristol family dealing with the tragic loss...
Bristol community fundraises thousands after crash with forestry skidder kills man
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

Latest News

The Kansas City Chiefs run onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between...
Chiefs, Buccaneers face off for NFL title in Tampa
FILE - In this May 7, 2007 file photo, former Secretary of State George Shultz arrives to watch...
Longtime Reagan Secretary of State George Shultz dies at 100
Trump impeachment trial begins, COVID relief talks resume this week
Trump impeachment trial begins, COVID relief talks resume this week
People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
Southeastern Grocers, who owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery...
Some Florida Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday