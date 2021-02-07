Advertisement

Cooking with Parker - Ham, Turkey and Cheese Sliders

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her recipe for Ham, Turkey and Cheese Sliders.

3/4-pound ham

1/2-pound Monterey Jack cheese

1 package Hawaiian slider rolls (there should be 12)

1 stick of butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

2 teaspoons dried onions

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees

  • In a greased 9×13 baking dish, lay out only the bottoms of your Hawaiian rolls.
  • Top each slider bottom with a layer or two of ham, ½ of the cheese, turkey, and the other ½ of the cheese.
  • Place the tops on each roll.
  • In a bowl, add the butter, brown sugar, yellow mustard, dried onions, and Worcestershire sauce. Microwave until mixture is melted. Stir to combine.
  • Pour this sauce all over the top of the sliders.
  • Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and gooey!

Burgers on a stick

4 Cooked beef patties seasoned (after they cool cut into pieces)

Iceberg lettuce

Cherry tomatoes

Cheddar cheese cubes

  • On 12 wooden skewers, alternately adding the beef, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese.
  • Server with a ketchup dipping sauce.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lawton Chiles High School basketball coaches have been removed from their positions...
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has challenged Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, to a “friendly”...
Governor Ron DeSantis makes ‘friendly’ wager with Missouri Governor ahead of Super Bowl LV
A community is raising thousands of dollars for a Bristol family dealing with the tragic loss...
Bristol community fundraises thousands after crash with forestry skidder kills man
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

Latest News

Cooking with Rebecca
Cooking with Rebecca - Decadent Layer Mousse
Cooking with Will
Cooking with Will - Super Bowl Wings
Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased a recipe on the WCTV set perfect for...
Wide Receiver Wontons
Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased a recipe on the WCTV set perfect for...
Wide Receiver Wontons