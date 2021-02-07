Cooking with Parker - Ham, Turkey and Cheese Sliders
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her recipe for Ham, Turkey and Cheese Sliders.
3/4-pound ham
1/2-pound Monterey Jack cheese
1 package Hawaiian slider rolls (there should be 12)
1 stick of butter
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons yellow mustard
2 teaspoons dried onions
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees
- In a greased 9×13 baking dish, lay out only the bottoms of your Hawaiian rolls.
- Top each slider bottom with a layer or two of ham, ½ of the cheese, turkey, and the other ½ of the cheese.
- Place the tops on each roll.
- In a bowl, add the butter, brown sugar, yellow mustard, dried onions, and Worcestershire sauce. Microwave until mixture is melted. Stir to combine.
- Pour this sauce all over the top of the sliders.
- Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and gooey!
Burgers on a stick
4 Cooked beef patties seasoned (after they cool cut into pieces)
Iceberg lettuce
Cherry tomatoes
Cheddar cheese cubes
- On 12 wooden skewers, alternately adding the beef, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese.
- Server with a ketchup dipping sauce.
