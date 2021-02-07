Cooking with Parker - Ham, Turkey and Cheese Sliders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her recipe for Ham, Turkey and Cheese Sliders.

3/4-pound ham

1/2-pound Monterey Jack cheese

1 package Hawaiian slider rolls (there should be 12)

1 stick of butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

2 teaspoons dried onions

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees

In a greased 9×13 baking dish, lay out only the bottoms of your Hawaiian rolls.

Top each slider bottom with a layer or two of ham, ½ of the cheese, turkey, and the other ½ of the cheese.

Place the tops on each roll.

In a bowl, add the butter, brown sugar, yellow mustard, dried onions, and Worcestershire sauce. Microwave until mixture is melted. Stir to combine.

Pour this sauce all over the top of the sliders.