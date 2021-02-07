Cooking with Will - Super Bowl Wings
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for his Super Bowl Sunday Wings.
Wings
1-3 lbs of chicken wings
2 cups water
- Separate the drum from the flat if your wings weren’t cut by your butcher
- Steam the wings for 10 minutes
- Air fry the wings at 370 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or cook at 450 for 15-20 minutes
- toss in the sauce of your choice
Buffalo sauce
1 stick of butter melted
1/2 cup of hot sauce (any brand)
1, combine the ingredients in a large bowl
- toss the wings to coat
Garlic parmesan coating
1 stick of butter melted
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
- melt the butter, mix in the garlic and parmesan.
- toss the wings to coat
