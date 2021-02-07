Cooking with Will - Super Bowl Wings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for his Super Bowl Sunday Wings.

Wings

1-3 lbs of chicken wings

2 cups water

Separate the drum from the flat if your wings weren’t cut by your butcher

Steam the wings for 10 minutes

Air fry the wings at 370 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or cook at 450 for 15-20 minutes