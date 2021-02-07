Advertisement

Cooking with Will - Super Bowl Wings

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for his Super Bowl Sunday Wings.

Wings

1-3 lbs of chicken wings

2 cups water

  1. Separate the drum from the flat if your wings weren’t cut by your butcher
  2. Steam the wings for 10 minutes
  3. Air fry the wings at 370 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or cook at 450 for 15-20 minutes
  4. toss in the sauce of your choice

Buffalo sauce

1 stick of butter melted

1/2 cup of hot sauce (any brand)

1, combine the ingredients in a large bowl

  1. toss the wings to coat

Garlic parmesan coating

1 stick of butter melted

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

  • melt the butter, mix in the garlic and parmesan.
  • toss the wings to coat

