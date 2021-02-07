Advertisement

FAMU Credit Union, Leon OEV to offer $1 million microloan program to women, minority business owners

Sunday, the Florida A&M University Credit Union alongside the Leon County Office of Economic...
Sunday, the Florida A&M University Credit Union alongside the Leon County Office of Economic Vitality announced that they have partnered to create a $1 million microlending program that is specifically targeted at women and minority owners of small businesses in Leon County.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, the Florida A&M University Credit Union alongside the Leon County Office of Economic Vitality announced that they have partnered to create a $1 million microlending program that is specifically targeted at women and minority owners of small businesses in Leon County.

The program is deemed a “a smart tool available to them as they map out their long-term survival plans,” the press release said.

The funding for this revolving loan program comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. CARES is a federal economic stimulus bill that provides for payments to local, state, and tribal governments navigating the impact of the pandemic.

“It’s important to us that business owners have options for securing the dollars needed to keep their businesses up and running,” the president and CEO for the FAMU Federal Credit Union, Sheilah Montgomery, said in the release. “The new microloan program we’re offering to minority and women business owners can provide them with the immediate capital that often serves as the catalyst to jump-start large scale efforts that attract large-scale revenue.”

According to Montgomery, the FAMUFCU will bring up to $250,000 to the table each year that will be used for administrative and operational costs associated with the initiative, called SmartSteps.

For more information about the FAMU Federal Credit Union and SmartSteps, you can contact (850) 222-4541.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lawton Chiles High School basketball coaches have been removed from their positions...
Chiles basketball coaches removed from positions following LCS District Office internal investigation
A Florida State University graduate struck a deal with Lori Grenier on Friday’s episode of...
FSU graduate, UT freshman make deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank for product ‘Nightcap’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has challenged Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, to a “friendly”...
Governor Ron DeSantis makes ‘friendly’ wager with Missouri Governor ahead of Super Bowl LV
A community is raising thousands of dollars for a Bristol family dealing with the tragic loss...
Bristol community fundraises thousands after crash with forestry skidder kills man
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

Latest News

Southeastern Grocers, who owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery...
Some Florida Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harvey’s stores to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday
Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) has outlined his priorities to the new Department of Defense...
Florida Senator Rick Scott outlines priorities to Department of Defense Secretary
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick...
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick make wager ahead of Super Bowl LV
Healthcare workers are heading to the Super Bowl.
Healthcare workers head to Super Bowl